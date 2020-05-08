Two big economic data releases coming from Australia next week

The highlights of the data calendar from Australia next week:

NAB business survey due on Tuesday 12 May



business confidence (prior -66) and conditions (prior -21)

Jobs report due Thursday 14 May - the two headlines for this:

Employment change, prior +5.9k (expectations are around -600k, more to come on this next week)

unemployment rate, prior 5.2%, expectations around 8.2% and again, more to come next week

Via the Australian Bureau of Statistics on the jobs report - this report should capture many job losses:





(Note the final event in that timeline should be labelled 14th April … and its the April LFS - Labour Force Survey - , not the March one).



