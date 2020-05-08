Two big economic data releases coming from Australia next week

The highlights of the data calendar from Australia next week:
NAB business survey due on Tuesday 12 May

  • business confidence (prior -66) and conditions (prior -21)
Jobs report due Thursday 14 May  - the two headlines for this:
  • Employment change, prior +5.9k (expectations are around -600k, more to come  on this next week)
  • unemployment rate, prior 5.2%, expectations around 8.2% and again,  more to come  next week
Via the Australian Bureau of Statistics on the jobs report - this report should capture many job losses:
(Note the final event in that timeline should be labelled 14th April … and its the April LFS - Labour Force Survey - , not the March one).

