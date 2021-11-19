Two Democratic senators come out against Powell on the back of climate change
Democratic Sen. Jeff MerkleyTwo Democratic senators have come out against chair Powell's renomination on the back of his views on climate change.
Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sheldon Whitehouse are against the current Fed chair.
Mancin spoke positively of Powell yesterday, but said today that he wants another meeting with Brainard.
Powell is a republican. Brainard is a Democrat. They both are similar in that they want to keep policy steady for the time being.
Some think a new Fed chair might lead to some tests from the market to see the reaction. Putting it another way, you know what you are getting with Powell.