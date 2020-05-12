Two Japanese COVID-19 drugs - Avigan and Camostat - getting a lot of attention

I posted earlier on Gilead to make remdesivir coronavirus treatment in 127 countries



Its not the only game in town though … neither are the two in the headline, but:

Japanese antiviral medicine known as Avigan has support from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and government funding

Abe has called for Avigan to be approved for use by the end of this month if trials are effective

Also ... camostat mesylate

Developed by Ono Pharmceutical

past laboratory and animal tests against SARS-CoV-1 showed it has antiviral functions,

Info via Reuters, worth checking out if you are interested, link is here




















