Two Japanese COVID-19 drugs - Avigan and Camostat - getting a lot of attention

I posted earlier on Gilead to make remdesivir coronavirus treatment in 127 countries

Its not the only game in town though … neither are the two in the headline, but:
  • Japanese antiviral medicine known as Avigan has support from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and government funding
  • Abe has called for Avigan to be approved for use by the end of this month if trials are effective 
  • Also ... camostat mesylate
  • Developed by Ono Pharmceutical
  • past laboratory and animal tests against SARS-CoV-1 showed it has antiviral functions,
Info via Reuters, worth checking out if you are interested, link is here 

See here for global coronavirus case data
