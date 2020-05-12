Two Japanese COVID-19 drugs - Avigan and Camostat - getting a lot of attention
I posted earlier on Gilead to make remdesivir coronavirus treatment in 127 countries
Its not the only game in town though … neither are the two in the headline, but:
- Japanese antiviral medicine known as Avigan has support from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and government funding
- Abe has called for Avigan to be approved for use by the end of this month if trials are effective
- Also ... camostat mesylate
- Developed by Ono Pharmceutical
- past laboratory and animal tests against SARS-CoV-1 showed it has antiviral functions,
Info via Reuters, worth checking out if you are interested, link is here