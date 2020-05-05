Two men are charged in Rhode Island with stimulus fraud over SBA loans

Crime does not pay





As per FBI Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta:





"As alleged, David Staveley and David Butziger tried to capitalize on the coronavirus crisis by conspiring to fraudulently obtain more than half a million dollars in forgivable loans that were intended to help small businesses teetering on the edge of financial ruin,"

Specifically, they claimed to have dozens of employees earning wages at four different business entities when, in fact, there were no employees working for any of the businesses.





It seemed like free money but I imagine there are others like these two dingbats who thought they could take the money and run.



The first known charges for stimulus fraud over SBA loans has been made in the state of Rhode Island.