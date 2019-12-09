Two New Zealand banks bump their NZ Q3 GDP forecasts higher

ASB and BNZ have raised their projections for third quarter economic growth in NZ

ASB forecast
  • 0.7% from 0.5%
Citing 
  • manufacturing volumes excluding meat/dairy +0.8% q/q, which points to ex-primary GDP manufacturing production rises
  • weak readings on the PMI and business opinion surveys are contradicted by actual partial indicators 
BNZ
  • forecast to 0.5% from 0.3%
  • manufacturing report showed a build-up in inventory, thus underlying production "was actually pretty good" 
RBNZ's latest Q3 forecast is for 0.3%

