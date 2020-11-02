Two pollsters who got it right last time are seeing a different outcome in 2020

Final polls rolling in





IBD/TIPP and Rasmussen were two of the pollsters who correctly predicted a Trump upset four years ago. This time, it's a different story.





Rasmussen today is out with its final poll for the election and it shows Biden +1 nationally. Of course that's within the striking distance of Trump winning the electoral college but they also have Biden +3 in Pennsylvania and +1 in Florida . Without both of those states, Trump has no chance.





IBD/TIPP's had Trump +2 in its final poll in 2016. He lost the popular vote by 2.1 points but they have long taken credit for predicting his win. This time, they see Biden +3.









Four keys to Biden's chances remain in place: Suburban voters back the Democrat by a solid margin. Wayward Trump voters are costing the president a small but significant share of his 2016 support. Meanwhile, Biden holds a wide advantage among those who voted for a third party or didn't vote in 2016.

They do note some slipping for Biden though in the past few daily polls.







"Biden's support had held at 50% or higher for six straight days, before slipping to 48.8% over the past three days," they write.





Importantly, they also note that Biden has an 8-point edge in swing states.






