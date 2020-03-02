Two White House coronavirus meetings scheduled for Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 Czar US VP Pence will hold a briefing at 5pm (local time) on Monday

Prior to that, at 3pm President Trump will meet with pharmaceutical industry representatives 

Tune in at least for Pence, might get some pertinent headline comments from him. 

