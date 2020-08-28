U Mich August final consumer sentiment 74.1 vs 72.8 expected

The second reading on consumer sentiment for August

U Mich August final consumer sentiment
  • Prelim was 72.8
  • July final was 72.5
  • Expectations 68.5 vs 66.5 prelim
  • Current conditions 82.9 vs 82.5 prelim
  • 1 year inflation 3.1% vs 3.0% prelim
  • 5-10 year inflation 2.7% vs 2.7% prelim
That's a nice bounce from the prelim but the consumer sentiment numbers are one of the things giving economists the most sleepless nights at the moment. This is a leading indicator but doesn't sync with anything happening in the market (or evidently on the ground).

