U Mich August final consumer sentiment 74.1 vs 72.8 expected

Prelim was 72.8

July final was 72.5

Expectations 68.5 vs 66.5 prelim

Current conditions 82.9 vs 82.5 prelim

1 year inflation 3.1% vs 3.0% prelim

5-10 year inflation 2.7% vs 2.7% prelim

That's a nice bounce from the prelim but the consumer sentiment numbers are one of the things giving economists the most sleepless nights at the moment. This is a leading indicator but doesn't sync with anything happening in the market (or evidently on the ground).

