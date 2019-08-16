U Mich August preliminary consumer sentiment 92.1 vs 97.0 expected

Prior was 98.4

Current conditions 107.4 vs 110.7 prior (lowest since 2016)



Expectations 82.3 vs 90.5 prior

1-year inflation 2.7%

5-10 year inflation 2.6% vs 2.5%

That's not a great sign. The consumer has been extremely strong this year but this is a forward-looking indicator and it shows that trade worries could be weighing.





"The main takeaway for consumers from the first cut in interest rates in a decade was to increase apprehensions about a possible recession. Consumers concluded, following the Fed's lead, that they may need to reduce spending in anticipation of a potential recession.," the report said. " It is likely that consumers will reduce their pace of spending while keeping the economy out of recession at least through mid 2020."

