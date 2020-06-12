U Mich consumer sentiment is the highlight on the US economic calendar

A bit of USD/JPY selling to greet New York

USD/JPY is in a bit of a slide at the moment but it's still up 40 pips on the day. That will be a key metric along with bonds and stocks in the hours ahead.





There is some dip-buying in airline stocks and American Airlines is up 10% despite reporting that Q2 revenue is down 90%. It's a battle between the present and the free-money future and the swings are wild.





U Mich consumer sentiment is due at 10 am ET and expected to tick to 75.0 from 72.3.





First we get Canadian Q1 capacity utilization at the bottom of the hour. It won't be a market mover.

