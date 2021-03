Prior was 76.8

Current conditions 91.5 vs 88.3 expected

Expectations 77.5 vs 74.0 expected

1 year inflation expectations 3.1% vs 3.3% exp (prior 3.3%)

5-10 year inflation expectations 2.7% vs 2.7% prior

This is the best reading since the pandemic started in March 2020 but (as you can see) there's still a long ways to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels.