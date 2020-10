Prelim was 81.2

Prior was 80.4

Current conditions 85.9 vs 84.9 prelim

Expectations 79.2 vs 78.8 prelim

1 year inflation 2.6% vs 2.7% prelim

5-10 year inflation 2.4% vs 2.4% prelim

This indicator has flattened out after the bounce from the bottom. A sign of things to come?





Next month should be interesting because whatever the results of the election, half the country will be disappointed.