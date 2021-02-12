U Mich sentiment tops the North American economic calendar ahead of long weekend

Canadian wholesale sales too





Monday is a holiday in the US and parts of Canada so that might inspire some thinned out trading later today.







It's been a bit of a sluggish latter part of the week and there is some moderate risk aversion today after a great start to the month for equities.





At the bottom of the hour, the economic calendar features Canadian wholesale sales for December. It's an important input for Q4 GDP but won't be a market mover.





The main event is at 1500 GMT (10 am ET) when the University of Michigan releases its latest sentiment survey. The political temperature in the US has cooled off and stimulus checks are on the way. The consensus is 80.9 from 79.0 in January. Watch the inflation metrics as well.





