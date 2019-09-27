U Mich Sept final consumer sentiment 93.2 vs 92.1 expected

US consumer sentiment data for September 2019:

Prelim reading was 92.0

August final reading was 89.8

Current conditions 108.5 vs 106.9 prelim (105.3 prior)



Expectations 83.4 vs 82.4 prelim (79.9 prior)

1-year inflation expectations 2.8 vs 2.8% prelim

5-10 year inflation expectations 2.4% vs 2.3% prelim



One of the ideas that's getting a bit of traction lately is the divergence between 'current conditions' and 'expectations'. History shows that when consumers feel much better about now and not so great about the future, it's a predictor of a slowdown.



DB has a great chart on it, using the Conference Board survey but the U Mich data is similar.







