UAE and Nigeria among those support rolling over OPEC status quo

This is a surprise

The Saudi's are gaining more allies in a push to delay the planned 500K bpd production increase in February.





Russia and the UAE were said to be against it but now it appears they've brought the UAE on board. Will Russia join them?







It would make sense for them to join now. Their portion of that is only going to be 150K bpd and they should more than make-up for that with higher prices. The risk is that covid continues to get worse and they lose market share over the medium term.





The crude market isn't doing anything with this news though. WTI is down $1.12 to $47.40 and near the lows of the day.