UAE has banned all incoming flights from India citing surging coronavirus cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The United Arab Emirates National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority suspends incoming flights from India

Due to the rampant surge of new COVID-19 cases in India


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose