UAE oil minister says expects there to be an OPEC+ agreement today

But says that the meeting today is going to be a long affair





ICYMI, OPEC agreed to a proposal to cut oil output by 1.5 mil bpd yesterday but reports are saying that Russia is not in agreement with the numbers.







That is currently keeping the market guessing but even so, oil prices may find it tough to pull off a major rally so long as the virus outbreak situation continues to disrupt the world economy - more so than it already is at the moment.

I mean, what is a OPEC meetup without all the drama?