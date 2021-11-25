UAE says it has no "prior stance" ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UAE adds that it is fully committed to OPEC+ agreement

A bit of a tease that they may perhaps look to tweak output policy plans in December, though I would argue that the baseline - at this point in time at least - remains for them to keep things unchanged. The latest on that yesterday here.

