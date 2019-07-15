UBS changes call on ECB policy, now sees two deposit rate cuts before the end of the year

The firm now expects the ECB to cut its deposit facility rate twice, by 10 bps each, in September and December respectively









In a note to their clients, the firm's economists argued that:





"We now expect the ECB to change its forward guidance on 25 July and follow up with two rate cuts of 10 bps each in September and December, and to introduce tiering...



The hurdle facing a new QE program now seems much lower than just fours weeks ago, but we still do not consider QE a done deal just yet. We think QE will come if the Eurozone's growth and inflation outlook worsen, if downside risks related to trade policy and (geo-)political uncertainty materialise, or if the Fed eases policy by more than we currently anticipate."

We're seeing more and more shifts in terms of market perception on this issue and that makes the upcoming meeting next week rather interesting.





The OIS market has only priced in a 32.1% probability of a 10 bps rate cut but given that the Fed is almost certain to cut rates by 25 bps in two weeks' time, perhaps the ECB could try and get ahead of things instead. After all, it's not like inflation expectations have dramatically improved since Draghi's speech in Sintra.





Some other pieces related to the ECB for your reading:





The firm is also maintaining their view that the ECB will change their forward guidance to reflect the above stance in next week's meeting. Their previous call on ECB policy saw no changes to the deposit facility rate or any additional stimulus being introduced in 2019.