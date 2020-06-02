UBS - Current strength of the Australian dollar is driven by the wrong reasons

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A strategist at UBS speaking in an interview on Bloomberg TV

  • strengthening AUD doesn't reflect underlying fundamentals
  • current strength is driven by the wrong reasons
  • doesn't really reflect strength in the underlying domestic fundamentals
  • if current strength continues, the RBA may act
---
Do note that the RBA basically said little about the currency strength in Lowe's statement yesterday. 

Also via UBS, but an overnight note - say 
  • RBA ...  statement somewhat optimistic in tone
  • continue to favour buy dips overall 
  • 0.6920  ... next areas of resistance. We have come quite some way over the past couple of sessions and as such a little correction or consolidation may be needed before the next leg
