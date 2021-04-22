UBS has tightened lending criteria to (some) fossil fuels
UBS has tightened its financing criteria for those involved in
- coal-fired power generation and mining
- Arctic oil
- and tar sands
In response to a global initiative on decarbonising the global economy.
Reuters carry the report, a little more here
- As part of its efforts to get to net zero carbon emissions across its business by 2050, the bank said it would further limit the lending it offers to companies involved in the most-contentious areas of the fossil fuel industry.
