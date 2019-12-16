UBS on what's at the core of the US-China phase one deal

I like this take from UBS:



What happened is becoming clearer now. Basically, China didn't have to commit to an actual (and unrealistic) number of agricultural purchases, there is no real enforcement mechanism, and the US only had to give up a small nominal rollback in tariffs. This means that they were able to come to an agreement, yes, but it also means that this Phase 1 deal is less progress than the market had been expecting. So ultimately trade negotiations will continue, for now escalation seems to be off the table, but the path to grand deal is still a long ways away.

