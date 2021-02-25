UBS 'phase change' coming for global markets in Q2, and the next Global Equity Rotation
The 'phase change' UBS is referring to is due to tightening financial conditions
- will likely lead to lower overall returns
- and favouring growth stocks over value
Regime change will be marked by a bottoming in real rates and credit spreads -- which will signal the end of the liquidity "tailwind" that has been the biggest contributor to market gains.
Info on the UBS note comes via a Bloomberg report, more here.