UBS see Biden policy changes as less supportive for the US dollar (EUR/USD forecast higher)

UBS Wealth Management has projected once again a rising EUR/USD.

On the US side cite:

new Biden administration may reconsider USD-supportive policies of the Trump 4 years - tariffs, tax cuts and deregulation

"Not all will be implemented, but the general direction of policy change will likely reduce support for the USD"

On the EUR side:

to rise at a slower pace than in previous quarters

due to new Europe and UK lockdowns, rebound in US yields

"Confirmation that tough lockdown measures are no longer needed would be the precondition for EUR/USD to jump to the 1.25-1.30 range"

Forecasts:

1.24 for March

1.25 for June

1.27 for September & December











