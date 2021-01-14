UBS see Biden policy changes as less supportive for the US dollar (EUR/USD forecast higher)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UBS Wealth Management has projected once again a rising EUR/USD. 

On the US side cite:

  • new Biden administration may reconsider USD-supportive policies of the Trump 4 years  -  tariffs, tax cuts and deregulation
  • "Not all will be implemented, but the general direction of policy change will likely reduce support for the USD"

On the EUR side:

  • to rise at a slower pace than in previous quarters
  • due to new Europe and UK lockdowns, rebound in US yields
  • "Confirmation that tough lockdown measures are no longer needed would be the precondition for EUR/USD to jump to the 1.25-1.30 range"

Forecasts:

  • 1.24 for March
  • 1.25 for June
  • 1.27 for September & December





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose