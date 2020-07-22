UBS S&P500 target is 3,300 (in about a year's time)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UBS on the US equity index, say that Q2 of this year will mark the bottom for corporate profits, earnings to now head higher.

  • We expect profits to be down 40% in 2Q. However, as we expected, many management teams continued to emphasize that the outlook remains uncertain and is highly contingent on progress containing the coronavirus and additional government stimulus
  • Our S&P 500 EPS estimates of USD 122 (-26%) and USD 156 (+28%) for 2020 and 2021, respectively, remain unchanged. Overall, results should help sustain the rally we have seen over the last four months. 
  • Our June 2021 S&P 500 price target remains 3,300
Agree/disagree? Comments welcome! 

UBS
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose