UBS, UniCredit, and Nomura fined 371m euro over bond trading manipulation
A piece overnight on market manipulation and fines for it imposed by European Union antitrust regulators.
- European Commission said the European government bond cartel ran from 2007 to 2011
- traders from the banks informing each other on their prices and volumes offered in the run-up to auctions
- prices being shown to their customers or to the market in general via multilateral chatrooms on Bloomberg terminals
The banks are said to be planning appeals.