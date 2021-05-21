UBS, UniCredit, and Nomura fined 371m euro over bond trading manipulation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece overnight on market manipulation and fines for it imposed by European Union antitrust regulators.   

  • European Commission said the European government bond cartel ran from 2007 to 2011
  • traders from the banks informing each other on their prices and volumes offered in the run-up to auctions
  • prices being shown to their customers or to the market in general via multilateral chatrooms on Bloomberg terminals
The banks are said to be planning appeals. 


