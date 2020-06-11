Uh-oh … here come the Novavax headlines

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

"Hey everyone, stop selling! Look a cure!"

OK, that's not the headline but well, the inklings there is some miracle cure just around the corner, vaccines and such, does tent to kindle some optimism in folks.

  • Novavax says the Dept of Defense will provide funding of up to $60m
ps, the DoD contract with firm is old news, this appears to be just some clarification - 

From last week:
