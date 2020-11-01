UK health regulator has started an accelerated review of potential coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca

A Sunday update from AstraZeneca confirming a "rolling review of our potential COVID-19 vaccine”

To be conducted by the UK MHRA's (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency)





via Reuters:

In rolling reviews, regulators are able to see clinical data in real time and have dialogue with drug makers on manufacturing processes and trials to accelerate the approval process.

The approach is designed to speed up evaluations of promising drugs or vaccines during a public health emergency.





---

Its worth keeping tabs on the progress 9or otherwise) of vaccines/treatments. Positive news should be supportive.







