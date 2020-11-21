UK agree a post-Brexit trade deal with Canada
The existing Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) deal will be 'rolled over' as a short-term transitional agreement (small changes are being made to language to accommodate CAD-UK only trade as the original CETA was made when the UK part of the EU).
- the deal must be approved by both governments (Canada's Parliament must approve new legislation)
- there is no end date or sunset clause for the transitional agreement, but the intention is to renegotiate a permanent agreement to replace it during 2021.
At the margin a positive. Eyes are on the far more contentious UK-EU trade deal desicussions.