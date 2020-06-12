UK and EU heads to meet June 15 to try to break the Brexit trade talk deadlock
UK PM Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are planning to hold Brexit talks on June 15
Negotiations over their future trading have come to a bit of a halt as both sides stick to their positions. The two will seek a way ahead.
Earlier:
- More from the UK (Brexit news) - extension to be formally ruled out Friday
- UK has abandoned its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU on January 1
