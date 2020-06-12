UK and EU heads to meet June 15 to try to break the Brexit trade talk deadlock

UK PM Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are planning to hold Brexit talks on June 15

Negotiations over their future trading have come to a bit of a halt as both sides stick to their positions. The two will seek a way ahead.

