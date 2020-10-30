UK and EU remain 'far apart' on fishing rights
Two reports on the state of negotiations
People involved in the negotiations said that intensive talks in London earlier this week had delivered substantial progress in drafting the text of a deal, but that real breakthroughs on the outstanding issues remained elusive. Talks resumed in Brussels on Friday and will continue through the weekend.
Sources close to the EU-UK talks confirmed the major dispute about fishing rights in Britain's coastal waters remains unsolved. The totemic issue threatens to derail the wrangling over the future relationship pact, with Downing Street and France both holding out against concessions
...
A source close to the UK negotiating team said there had been little movement in the row over fishing opportunities.
"Difficult issues remain difficult," they added.
I think it's fairly standard to leave the tougher parts of negotiations until the end. I don't see these reports are surprising or important and sterling is tracing the broader USD moves today.