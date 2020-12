UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine

The UK confirms that regulators have approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine











This was very much expected since last week and will just add to some added vaccine optimism as we look towards the new year. That said, the rollout will once again be the key factor under scrutiny once the market gets over the initial hype train.

The full press release can be found here





The UK health department has announced that the government has accepted the recommendation by the MHRA to authorise the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine for use across the UK.