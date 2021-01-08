UK approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine for use

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK MHRA authorises the use of the Moderna vaccine

Adds that the UK has ordered an additional 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. However, the doses are only to be made available from the spring, as warned earlier.

This is the third vaccine approved for use in the UK, following the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.
