Latest data released by CBI - 22 April 2021





Prior -5

Trends selling prices 27

Prior 20

Of note, the quarterly optimism index jumps to 38 from -22 in March as UK manufacturers' expectations of a rebound rose to the highest in almost 50 years. The monthly reading for factory orders were less upbeat though as seen with the headline.



That said, it is all about the more upbeat tone expected to follow in the months ahead amid the vaccine rollout and economic reopening. CBI notes that:





"Phased reopening has lifted the mood among firms, notably driving orders, employment, and investment plans."





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.