UK April CPI +1.5% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 19 May 2021





Prior +0.7%

Core CPI +1.3% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +1.1%





With the UK economic reopening underway, it will start to throw some questions to the BOE as to how much they are willing to go in terms of removing policy accommodation.









PPI output +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected

PPI output +3.9% vs +2.6% y/y expected

PPI input +1.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected

PPI input +9.9% vs +8.5% y/y expected RPI +1.4% vs +0.8% m/m expected

RPI +2.9% vs +2.4% y/y expected Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:



