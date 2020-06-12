UK April monthly GDP -20.4% vs -18.7% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 June 2020





Prior -5.8%

Monthly GDP -10.4% vs -10.0% 3m/3m expected

Prior -0.1%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Those are some awful figures and it goes without saying that the plunge in economic conditions during April is the worst that the UK has encountered in history.





ONS notes that virtually all sectors of the UK economy were hit as a result of lockdown measures and also the overall fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



