UK April mortgage approvals 86.9k vs 81.0k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 2 June 2021

Prior 86.9k; revised to 83.4k

Net consumer credit -£0.4 billion vs -£0.5 billion expected

Prior -£0.5 billion; revised to -£0.4 billion



Slight delay in the release by the source. Mortgage activity continues to keep more robust as housing market conditions are still outperforming in the UK.





Consumer credit growth is seen improving slightly from -8.8% y/y in March to -5.7% y/y in April but that owes in part to some base effects perhaps.