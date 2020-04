Latest data released by CBI - 23 April 2020





Prior -29

Trends selling prices -11 vs 4 expected

Prior 7

Business optimism -87 vs -58 expected

Prior 23

The drop in the monthly order book balance to -56 is the lowest since July 2009, but the standout data point is that business optimism slumped dramatically to its lowest level since records began in the 1950s.





That just adds to the dismal picture for the UK economy in the month of April.