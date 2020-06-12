UK April visible trade balance -£7.5 billion vs -£11.0 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 June 2020





Prior -£12.5 billion; revised to -£11.9 billion

Non-EU trade balance -£2.7 billion vs -£4.4 billion expected

Prior -£4.9 billion; revised to -£4.4 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. The details don't make for pretty reading as exports fell by 14.9% while imports fell by a whopping 21.9% in April. Given the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures, that is to be expected though.



