UK April visible trade balance -£7.5 billion vs -£11.0 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 12 June 2020


  • Prior -£12.5 billion; revised to -£11.9 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance -£2.7 billion vs -£4.4 billion expected
  • Prior -£4.9 billion; revised to -£4.4 billion
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Slight delay in the release by the source. The details don't make for pretty reading as exports fell by 14.9% while imports fell by a whopping 21.9% in April. Given the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures, that is to be expected though.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose