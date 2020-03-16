UK asks public to stop all non-essential contact and travel
UK changing gears on response, says school closures may be necessary at some point
The 'herd immunity' talk in the UK appears to be dead or dying. Schools remain open but the government's chief scientific advisor said it may become necessary to close them.
Boris Johnson said there will be 12 weeks of shielding for the most vulnerable. He also said emergency workers wouldn't support any mass gatherings.
He said the UK is approaching the 'fast growth' part of the outbreak.
London is an absolute nightmare for this virus. It's one of the worst places to try to contain anything. On top of that, it's highly reliant on the service sector, tourism and banking. Those are three bad spots to be.