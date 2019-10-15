UK August average weekly earnings +3.8% vs +4.0% 3m/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 15 October 2019





Prior +4.0%; revised to +3.9%

Average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +3.8% vs +3.7% 3m/y expected

Prior +3.8%; revised to +3.9%

ILO unemployment rate 3.9% vs 3.8% expected

Prior 3.8%

Employment change -56k vs 26k expected

Prior 31k

September jobless claims change 21.1k

Prior 28.2k; revised to 16.3k

September claimant count rate 3.3%

Prior 3.3%

Overall, that's a softer report with the headline missing slightly and the unemployment rate inching higher. That said, the ex bonus reading remains solid and despite the slight dip in the headline, wages pressure remain robust as seen over the last few months.





All of this hardly matters though for the pound - especially this week - as the Brexit rhetoric remains the key driver in dictating price action. Cable remains steady at 1.2660 currently, little changed on the report release.



