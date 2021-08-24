UK August CBI retailing reported sales 60 vs 23 prior







Meanwhile, the index for quarterly average selling prices climbed to 73 from 53 in May - the highest reading since November 2017. That reaffirms rising price pressures, which will continue to test the BOE's patience in the months to come.

This is a positive report overall as it highlights that consumer demand/spending is still robust in the summer, though CBI warns that it might settle down later in the year.