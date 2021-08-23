UK August CBI trends total orders 18 vs 17 prior
Latest data released by CBI - 23 August 2021
The headline reading shows that factory orders edged up in August but the highlight of the report is that UK manufacturers are experiencing their worst shortage of stocks on record - specifically the lack of components for the electronics industry.
- Prior 17
CBI also notes that there are early signs from the data that suggests that growth in activity may have already peaked, reaffirming the tones set out by the PMI data.