Markit/CIPS - August 21 2020





Prior 56.5

Manufacturing PMI 55.3 vs 53.8 expected

Prior 53.3

Composite PMI 60.3 vs 57.1 expected

Prior 57

So, there is a surprise. A nice little uptick for the UK. Services leading the charge and surely this is in large part to the UK Government's 'eat out to help out' scheme. Basically it means 50% off your food bill from Monday through to Wednesday. It's been very successful.





GBPUSD stuck around the 1.3200 handle