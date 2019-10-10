UK August GDP -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 10 October 2019





Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%

GDP +0.3% vs +0.1% 3m/3m expected

Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.1%

The headline reading is a little weaker than expected but is a bit offset by the more robust reading in July. So far, this is at least still shaping up to see the UK avoid a technical recession but economic conditions are by no means stellar in Q3.





It's all about Brexit for the pound so the data release here can easily be put aside for the time being. Cable holds steady on the release at 1.2240 currently after a mild dip to 1.2235, hardly anything really.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production -0.7% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Manufacturing production -1.7% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.9% Industrial production -0.6% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

Industrial production -1.8% vs -0.8% y/y expected

Prior -0.9%; revised to -1.1% Construction output +0.2% vs -0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%; revised to +1.8%

Construction output +2.4% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.3%; revised to +1.9%



