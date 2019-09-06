UK August Halifax house prices +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by Halifax - 6 September 2019

Prior -0.2%; revised to +0.4%

House prices 1.8% vs +3.4% 3m/y expected

Prior +4.1%; revised to +1.5%

It's hard to really read much into the data here as the expectations laid out pertain to the previous methodology and the new readings (as well as revisions) are comprised of the new methodology advised by Markit/Halifax.









We'll have to give it a while to ascertain a proper trend but judging from the revisions made, the annual estimates still point towards sluggish housing market sentiment - which is in part weaker as a result of ongoing Brexit uncertainty.



