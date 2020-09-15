UK August jobless claims change 73.7K vs 94.4K prior
IHS - September 14
- Prior 94.4k, revised to 69.9K
- Claimant count rate 7.6%
- Prior 7.5%
- June ILO unemployment rate 4.1% vs 4.1% expected
- Prior 3.9%
- July employment change -12k vs -118k expected
- Prior -220k
- July average weekly earnings -1.0% vs -1.3% 3m/y expected
- Prior -1.2%
- July average weekly earnings (ex bonus) 0.2% vs -0.2% 3m/y expected
- Prior -0.2%
The furlough scheme continues to mask the true state of Uk employment levels. The GBP is ultra focused for now on Brexit risk. GBPUSD unfazed and barely moved a point on the data. Zzzzz.