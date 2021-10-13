UK August monthly GDP +0.4% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 13 October 2021


  • Prior +0.1%; revised to -0.1%
  • GDP +2.9% vs +3.0% 3m/3m expected
  • Prior +3.6%
That's a decent improvement in economic output, though overall growth remains 0.8% below pre-pandemic i.e. February 2020 levels at this stage. The softer revision to July is a bit of a negative but there are some modest showings in the economy in August:


That said, supply and capacity constraints will be key detrimental factors that may weigh on the economic outlook further in Q4 so keep an eye on that.

