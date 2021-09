Latest data released by the BOE - 29 September 2021

Prior 75.2k

Net consumer credit £0.4 billion

Net consumer credit £0.4 billion

Prior -£0.04 billion UK mortgage activity sees further moderation with net borrowing in August seen at £1.4 billion, slipping below the 12-month average through to June this year (when the stamp duty holiday was still in effect).





Consumer credit growth remains subdued on an annual basis, seen at -2.4% y/y so that still hints that we're some ways from the economy firing at all cylinders again.