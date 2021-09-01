UK August Nationwide house prices +2.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 1 September 2021


  • Prior -0.5%
  • House prices +11.0% y/y
  • Prior +10.5%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The higher bounce back in August is a bit surprising considering the expiration of the stamp duty holiday at the end of June but it continues to reflect strong demand conditions in the UK housing market.

House prices in the UK is now 13% higher than when the pandemic began.
