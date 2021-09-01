UK August Nationwide house prices +2.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 1 September 2021





Prior -0.5%

House prices +11.0% y/y

Prior +10.5%







House prices in the UK is now 13% higher than when the pandemic began.

Slight delay in the release by the source. The higher bounce back in August is a bit surprising considering the expiration of the stamp duty holiday at the end of June but it continues to reflect strong demand conditions in the UK housing market.