UK August Nationwide house prices +2.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected
Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 1 September 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. The higher bounce back in August is a bit surprising considering the expiration of the stamp duty holiday at the end of June but it continues to reflect strong demand conditions in the UK housing market.
- Prior -0.5%
- House prices +11.0% y/y
- Prior +10.5%
House prices in the UK is now 13% higher than when the pandemic began.